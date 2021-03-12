Reduced loads start Monday

Brian Kelly
Mar 12, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Civic Centre. Jeffrey Ougler/Sault Star
Sault Ste. Marie Civic Centre. Jeffrey Ougler/Sault Star

Reduced load restrictions on Sault Ste. Marie streets start Monday.

Maximum load is five tonnes per axle, a release says.

Streets exempted from the regulation are listed online at www.saultstemarie.ca/bylaws under traffic bylaw 77-200, Schedule N-Section 41.

Call public works and engineering at 705-759-5201 or email pwt@cityssm.on.ca for more information.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers