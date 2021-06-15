Remains not human: Police
A clump of hair found in the city’s west end in mid-May was not human, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says.
The possible human remains were located in the area of Carmen’s Way and Albert Street West on May 19, a release says.
The hair was sent to a laboratory for analysis and confirmed not to be human.
