Remains not human: Police

A clump of hair found in the city’s west end in mid-May was not human, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says.

The possible human remains were located in the area of Carmen’s Way and Albert Street West on May 19, a release says.

The hair was sent to a laboratory for analysis and confirmed not to be human.