Residential school modules developed

Brian Kelly
Apr 29, 2021
Krista McCracken, researcher and curator at Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, speaks when Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, visits Algoma University on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Federal funding will help Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre develop online modules to help students learn about Canadian residential schools.

Canadian Heritage’s Canada History Fund is earmarking $90,000 for modules exploring colonization in Canada, the residential school system, survivor voices and legacies, language and culture and decolonization and reconciliation, a release says.

Archival photos, documents and videos will be featured.

Learning materials will be based on the centre’s holdings and knowledge from members of Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.

This project responds to the need for culturally informed educational resources about residential schools and makes this history accessible, visible and understandable to Canadians of all ages,” said Krista McCracken, the centre’s interim director.

The modules will be made for elementary and secondary students. Completion date is March.

By focusing on Indigenous-lived experiences and by drawing from archival sources, this project will help to sensitize learners about the generational impacts of racism on Indigenous peoples,” Algoma University says.

