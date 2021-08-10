Retired cop stops impaired driver in Batchawana Bay

A retired police officer stopped a driver from leaving a Batchawana Bay business after smelling alcohol on his breath and finding about two dozen empty beer cans on the floor of his vehicle.

Chris Covey, a former Ontario Provincial Police constable with the Sault Ste. Marie detachment, works at The Voyageurs’ Lodge and Cookhouse on Highway 17 North in Fisher Township.

Robert Stubberfield, 70, backed into a parked vehicle at the business at about 4:45 p.m. on June 27.

Covey saw “a large number” of beer cans on the floor of Stubberfield’s vehicle. She told the regular customer “it was unsafe” for him to leave, assistant Crown attorney Robert Skeggs told Ontario Court Justice John Condon during an online hearing on Tuesday.

Stubberfield “disregarded” Covey’s warning and was going to drive away until she reached in and took the keys from the ignition.

OPP went to the business and could smell alcohol on Stubberfield’s breath. He failed a breath sample. Stubberfield was taken to the OPP detachment in Sault Ste. Marie. He gave two more breath samples, registering 100 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood each time, said Skeggs.

“This is a situation where a person very easily could have been harmed by Mr. Stubberfield,” said Skeggs, noting he was close to the Trans-Canada Highway travelled on by families and transports. He told court he could count “20 to 30” empty cans of beer in Stubberfield’s vehicle in a photo taken by police.

Stubberfield, who does not have a previous criminal record, pleaded guilty to having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams. He was fined $1,000 and prohibited from driving for a year starting Tuesday. Stubberfield has nine months to pay the penalty.