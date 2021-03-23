Retiree wins $75,000

Brian Kelly
Lesley Donaldson SUPPLIED

Lesley Donaldson got more than a little entertainment playing an Ontario Lottery and Gaming scratch ticket.

The White River resident won $75,000 playing Game No. 2197 of Instant Block-O.

He plans to use the cash to travel with his wife.

The retired sawmill worker plays lottery games “off and on.”

He bought scratch tickets during the pandemic “for the entertainment.”

Donaldson bought his ticket at Esso on Highway 17 in White River.

