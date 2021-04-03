Retiree wins nearly $218,000

Brian Kelly
Apr 03, 2021
Joanne Cain won Sault Area Hospital Foundation's March 50/50 draw. SUPPLIED
Winning Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s March 50/50 draw will add a little more shine to Joanne Cain’s golden years.

The retiree won $217,710 with ticket Q-3470505 playing the March 31 draw.

The cash will “help set me in the direction I had planned when I retired,” said Cain in a release.

It’s truly life changing.”

She plans to share her winnings with others, do renovations at her camp and support SAHF.

March is the seventh consecutive month the online draw has boasted a jackpot topping $200,000.

Early-bird draw winners were Carol Bonnema (Q-5630947), Brian Hebert (Q-1790648), Lyle McVey (Q-4510829) and Mary Stilin (Q-1620101).

Two early-bird draws of $2,000 are part of the April draw. First prize is drawn Thursday.

Tickets are available at www.soo5050.com until April 29 at 9 p.m. Draw is April 30 at 11 a.m.

Draw proceeds are used to buy medical equipment for the hospital.

