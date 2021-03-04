Article content

A retired educator won nearly $40,000 playing Algoma Residential Community Hospice’s online 50/50 draw.

Denise Colizza’s ticket, G-7214191, was the February winner. She won $38,802.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grandma wins nearly $40,000 Back to video

The grandmother of 13 plans to make a donation to ARCH and share her winnings with family and friends.

She’s a Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board retiree.

Deadline to buy tickets for the next draw is March 31 at 5 p.m. Purchase at www.ARCH5050.ca

Proceeds support end-of-life care.