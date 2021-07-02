Retirees help Algoma charities
Five Algoma District charities were helped by Municipal Retirees Organization of Ontario.
Twenty-one groups in Sudbury, Parry Sound, Nipissing, Algoma, Cochrane, Manitoulin and Timiskaming districts received a total of $7,000.
Charities included food banks in Blind River and Elliot Lake, Ontario Finnish Rest Home Association, Sault Area Hospital Foundation and St. Vincent Place food bank in Sault Ste. Marie.
MROO donated $63,000 throughout Ontario to help with COVID-19 relief, a release says.
