Rheault gets new role

Guylaine Rheault is Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s new director of learning for Grades 7 to 12.

Rheault joined the French Catholic board in 1998. She has worked at several elementary and secondary schools including College Notre-Dame and Ecole secondaire du Sacre-Coeur, a release says.

Rheault served as learning adviser of the intermediate and senior divisions-guidance and student success since 2014.