Ribbers ready to roll at Rotaryfest

Silver Bar-B-Q workers prepare for the start of Rotaryfest at the former Lowe’s parking lot on Northern Avenue on Wednesday. Billy Bones BBQ and Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q will serve festival-goers Thursday to Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The ribbers have participated in other drive-thru events in 2020 and this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie wanted Rotaryfest to run this year to help with the service club’s fundraising efforts and keep volunteers active, said co-chair Rod Goodall. Rotary members are “bound and determined to make it work,” he said.