Rick Fall ends 'amazing journey' running across Canada for charities

Rick Fall is “more than glad” he decided to run from British Columbia to Sault Ste. Marie to raise money to help two charities for children.

The retired Sault teacher decided to do his run nearly a decade ago. Planning began two to three years later. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his fundraiser in 2020.

Fall, 61, arrived at Civic Centre on Saturday afternoon having raised more than $75,000 to help Make-a-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada. He’ll keep accepting donations until April 12, 2022, marking the first anniversary of his run starting, with hopes of hitting his $200,000 target.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Fall told The Sault Star before beginning his run Saturday morning at Christie’s RV at Trout Lake Road. “It’s emotional. It’s getting more and more emotional.”

Fall with his wife of 29 years, Colette Michel-Fall, behind the wheel of a 24-foot motorhome, started the 3,800-kilometre plus trek in Victoria, B.C., at Mile Zero of the Trans-Canada Highway. That’s where Terry Fox, whose example looms large in Fall’s mind, planned to end his Marathon of Hope in 1980.

His Fall-o-Rick Home to Home passed by Duncan, B.C., where he grew up and ended Sunday when Fall jogged from Civic Centre to his Point Louise-area home.

“It feels like we only started yesterday, but I know it’s been four months since we’ve been home,” he said.

Fall tweaked his daily average from running 42 kilometres a day to 40, with fewer days off, about two to three weeks into his trek.

“It was just easier on my body,” he said. “It’s worked out really well.”

His longest day, 52 kilometres, was in the Hope, B.C., area. Fall went through three pairs of running shoes with four “on the go” and one or two “ready to be retired.”