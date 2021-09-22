Sign Up
Rickard returns as chief of Garden River

Brian Kelly
Sep 22, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Garden River Band Office in Garden River First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Andy Rickard will continue to serve as chief of Garden River First Nation.

He topped challengers Karen Bell and Albert Williams in an election held last Friday.

Rickard collected 383, or 52 per cent, of 742 votes cast for chief.

Councillors elected were Kassidy Armstrong, Karen Bell, Darwin Belleau, Cindy Belleau-Jones, Chester Langille, Brandi Marie Nolan, Tyler Pine, Trevor Solomon, Chris Thibodeau, Dan Tice and Albert Williams, a release says. Forty-seven candidates sought to become councillors.

