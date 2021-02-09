Ring of Fire rail head named

Article content continued

“The last major refurbishment on a line was on the one that goes up to Churchill, after the flooding a couple of years ago,” he said. “But for a build, there hasn’t been one in my career.”

Marquis has been obsessed with trains for as long as he can remember. “My first summer job was to repaint the old steam engine in the park in Capreol,” he noted.

He would go on to become a locomotive engineer and hold senior executive roles with both CN and CP. He retired from the latter last year, but continues to advise the company as a consultant and also remains on the board of Metrolinx, the largest transit authority in Canada.

Marquis currently calls Barrie home but maintains a deep love of the North. He once paddled the Missinaibi River with family members to Moosonee, visits Capreol whenever he can, and maintains a fishing camp off the CN line.

“I’m doing this because I’m intrigued by it and it’s great for the North,” he said. “It’s great to open up prosperity for the First Nations and it’s been wallowing for 12 years now, so I think it’s time to do a reboot and get moving with it.”

Noront Resources has a bigger stake in the Ring of Fire and is also eager to get moving, he noted, although they are counting more on the roads the province has agreed to fund being completed for movement of their ore.

“There is a lot of discussion of road versus rail,” said Marquis. “I’m not averse to either but when you start moving the chromite ore, it would be damn challenging to move it on a road. With the tonnages and the amount you have to move, it makes a lot more sense to build a railroad, because the operating cost is substantially cheaper.”