Ringette group needs help

Brian Kelly
Mar 18, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Events concept. Office desk with computer keyboard, Calendar, Community listings
Photo by Getty Images

Sault Ringette Club needs volunteers to fill three leadership positions.

Fundraising, website and ice coordinators are sought.

Application deadline is March 24.

Email src.vicepres@gmail.com

Information about the positions is posted at www.saultringette.com

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers