Ringette group needs help
Article content
Sault Ringette Club needs volunteers to fill three leadership positions.
Fundraising, website and ice coordinators are sought.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Ringette group needs help Back to video
Application deadline is March 24.
Email src.vicepres@gmail.com
Information about the positions is posted at www.saultringette.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.