Rinks close for season

Brian Kelly
Mar 09, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
File Photo
File Photo

Five outdoor city rinks are now closed due to mild weather.

Esposito, Merrified, Anna McCrea, Art Jennings Speed Skating Oval and Clergue Park Skating Trail are affected, a release says.

Indoor skating is still available at John Rhodes Community Centre and W.J. McMeeken Centre.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers