Roach was active at school site

Brian Kelly
Sep 10, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Algoma University president Asima Vezina and Shirley Roach at launch of residential school exhibition at Arthur A. Wishart Library in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Shirley Roach was a survivor of Shingwauk Indian Residential School who went on to serve with different current partners at the Queen Street East site.

Roach, who died Aug. 29 at age 83, sat on the boards of the Shingwauk Education Trust, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association and Algoma University. As an elder, Roach visited with Indigenous students on campus.

While we are greatly saddened, at the same time, we celebrate her achievements and sharing of her life with us all,” reads a post on Algoma University’s Facebook page.

