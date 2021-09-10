Article content

Shirley Roach was a survivor of Shingwauk Indian Residential School who went on to serve with different current partners at the Queen Street East site.

Roach, who died Aug. 29 at age 83, sat on the boards of the Shingwauk Education Trust, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association and Algoma University. As an elder, Roach visited with Indigenous students on campus.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Roach was active at school site Back to video

“While we are greatly saddened, at the same time, we celebrate her achievements and sharing of her life with us all,” reads a post on Algoma University’s Facebook page.