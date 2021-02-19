Article content

A suspect wanted for a recent gas bar robbery in Elliot Lake was arrested early Friday.

The business on Hillside Drive was robbed last Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Robbery suspect nabbed Back to video

A male suspect used a weapon.

Various OPP units, incluing North East Region Response Team and a canine unit, helped with an investigation that led to a man being arrested on Pearson Drive.

The use of a firearm “increases (the) threat level,” said Const. Phil Young in an email. “We have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best. Officer safety and public safety are first and foremost.”

Marc Cyr, 32, of Elliot Lake, was charged with armed robbery.

He was to attend bail court in Blind River on Friday.