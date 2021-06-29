





Share this Story: Romano eager to start new role

Romano eager to start new role

Article content Ross Romano is making himself at home with his new job helping lead the Ontario government. The Sault Ste. Marie MPP is now minister of government and consumer services after serving two years heading Ministry of Colleges and Universities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Romano eager to start new role Back to video The former Ward 6 councillor changed roles following a cabinet shuffle on June 18. Romano leads one of just three centralized ministries. The others are finance and treasury board. Romano is responsible for all Ontario government procurement. He oversees 5,200 staff compared to about 350 at MCU. “It’s a tremendously larger operation with a lot more moving parts,” he said. Romano sees potential for the province, and the city, to gain from a work-from-home boon prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The future of work, and the family, “has the opportunity to change dramatically,” Romano told The Sault Star during a recent interview. “While this has been an incredible challenge for all of us worldwide there is an incredible opportunity before us right now. I’m extremely excited to be able to have such a substantial part to play in that now.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Work-from-home offers the government a chance to trim its real estate holdings. City council heard Monday that more than 50 per cent of workers who come to Sault Ste. Marie are working remotely rather than going to physical sites in the city. Romano has long expressed concern that young people, for decades, are leaving the city to work elsewhere. “But now we’re seeing a change,” he said. “We are capable of doing a lot from home and I think the future of work is changing.” Romano sees opportunity when employees who work at home can choose where they want to live. “There’s a value proposition to be discussed here and that is something that I get to work on,” he said. “It’s really exciting to be able to bring that value proposition to the cabinet table, but from the joy of my computer in Sault Ste. Marie.” He wants to move along efforts to make the government paperless. “Do we really require (standard documents) or could they all be contained in an app on your phone?” said Romano. He wants to change how the government makes purchases. “Our government procurement, I think, is in need of a lot of assistance,” said Romano. “That is a tremendous opportunity to save us a lot of money as a province and look at reducing our deficit and finding better ways to spend those dollars.” He drafted a resolution to create a subcommittee to assess City of Sault Ste. Marie’s procurement process in 2015. Romano announced a new code of ethics for builders and vendors of new homes on June 23. Tarion is the not-for-profit consumer protection agency that oversees Ontario’s new home warranty program. The government is adjusting its dispute resolution and new home warranty and protection claims processes.The moves continue the province’s revamping of the its new home warranty and protection program and respond to the auditor general’s recommendations in a special audit of Tarion in 2019.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Critics have slammed Romano’s handling of Laurentian University’s fiscal woes. The Sudbury post-secondary institution entered creditor protection in February. Council of the Canadian Association of University Teachers called on the Sault MPP and five senior administrators to resign. Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations also wanted Romano turfed. Romano declined comment, saying Laurentian’s fiscal woes are still being dealt with in court. “The fiscal challenges at Laurentian were well-documented and have continually been well-documented to have been at least roughly 15 years in the making,” he said. Romano counts several accomplishments overseeing the province’s post-secondary sector. Changes were made to the facilities renewal program, a capital funding mechanism of the Ontario government, that acknowledged smaller communities such as the Sault. The Ontario government announced in April it is recommending Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Universite de Hearst become independent institutions. Romano created a major capacity expansion framework, or process outlining how post-secondary schools could expand. Romano was with Ontario Premier Doug Ford when he announced campuses for Connestoga College and Wilfrid Laurier in Milton earlier this month. Crafting virtual learning and microcredential strategies, an intellectual property action plan and commercializing Ontario’s research excellence agency are all high points for Romano.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I believe those are going to have long-standing impacts on our local communities like Sault Ste. Marie,” he said. Romano brought in performance-based funding for colleges and universities in 2020. He sees potential following the recent amalgamation of two government ministries to become the ministry of Northern development, mining, natural resources and forestry headed by Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford. “It shows the province yet again that Northern Ontario can be the economic engine of this province from a raw materials perspective,” said Romano. “We’ve moved away from that resource development for some time. Our ability to rekindle that flame, so to speak, move forward again looking at positive ways to be able to get that resource development moving forward and generate more economic benefits for our province, and certainly for Northern Ontario, would be substantial for all of us here in the Sault, but in the North at large and certainly provincially at large as well.” He calls the Ring of Fire “one of the most substantial areas of potential growth” in Ontario’s mining sector. “There is some very, very strong optimism of the nature of partnership that has been emerging with our government and a lot of our Indigenous partners,” said Romano. He’s been talking with stakeholders tied to his new ministry on the phone and online via Zoom from his Sault home as he gets familiar with his new role. “I’m so excited. I don’t know how else to describe it,” said Romano. “I feel like I’m at the bottom of a mountain and I’m excited to start climbing.” – with files from Postmedia Network btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie