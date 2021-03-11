Romano must 'stand up' for Northern schools: Protester

He acknowledged there was “likely issues” going back years at Laurentian that contributed to Northern Ontario’s largets university entering Companies’ Credtior Arrangement Act protection in early February.

“I think the government should take a more proactive role in opening up discussions and talking with the people at Laurentian and listening to their concerns and helping out their community,” Fabiano told reporters during a protest outside the Minister of Colleges and Universities’ constitutency office on Thursday afternoon.

Tony Fabiano did two years of his double major in politics and philosophy at Algoma University College when the Sault school was still affiliated with Laurentian. He has taught philosophy at Algoma for 15 years. Fabiano started teaching in 2006 – two years before Algoma became a standalone university independent of Laurentian.

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano should be a catalyst in getting Laurentian University stakeholders talking while the post-secondary institution is in creditor protection, says an Algoma University contract professor.

Laurentian has posted deficits since at least 2014. The university projected spilling millions more in red ink up to 2025.

“I’m not sure that there was complete transparency with the stakeholders at that university,” said Fabiano.

Romano has suggested the provincial government may have to ensure greater oversight of Ontario’s post-secondary schools following Laurentian’s fiscal woes.

The president of Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council wants Queen’s Park to ensure stable funding for Northern Ontario schools.

“What we’re seeing in Laurentian could potentially go across the North,” said Michele Mccleave-Kennedy. “We need (Romano) to speak for us.”

Northern schools “have different costs” than their southern counterparts, including heating buildings during winters.

“His silence is not what we need right now,” said Mccleave-Kennedy. “We need him to stand up as the minister and speak up for the universities.”

A student leader at Laurentian recently told Postmedia 80 per cent of the university’s students are enrolled in the Top 20 programs. Laurentian offers about 170.

“There’s going to have to be some restructuring,” said Mccleave-Kennedy. “We want to keep our kids in the North.”

Laurentian, she adds, “shouldn’t be” in creditor protection.

“That’s meant for business,” said Mccleave-Kennedy.

A spokesperson for Romano says the province has directed operating funding grants ranging from $73 million to $81 million to Laurentian over the last five years. Grants from Ministry of Colleges and Universities topped more than 40 per cent of Laurentian’s total revenue in 2019-2020. That amount is “proportionally far more than any other institutions,” said Scott Clark in an email to The Sault Star.