Rosary group changes meeting time

A group that prays the rosary daily in Sault Ste. Marie is changing the time they meet.

Starting Monday, participants will gather Sunday to Friday at 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Lady of Good Counsel at 114 MacDonald Ave. The devotional prayer will be prayed Saturdays at 4:15 p.m. at the illuminated cross at St. Basil Catholic School at 250 St. George’s Ave. E.

The rosary is prayed on the radio at 92.5 FM.

Call 705-989-7312 for more information.