A new online draw will help Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie support its community causes.

The service club’s weekly Catch the Ace draw starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., a release says.

Rotary starts Catch the Ace draws

The first eight jackpots have a minimum cash prize of $1,000. Tickets can be purchased at www.CatchTheAceSSM.ca

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Rotary’s regular events, including Rotaryfest, Bell Celebrity Skate and Snowarama, that had to be cancelled or modified.

Rotary did several online 50/50 draws in 2020 to help Easter Seals Ontario and THRIVE Child Development Centre.

“There are no current plans to run 50/50 at this time, but I can’t rule it out entirely,” said Rotary president Megan Wigmore in an email. “Our club is looking at any way we can generate support, since so many of our events couldn’t be held the same way this year.”

While those draws “focused” on Easter Seals and THRIVE, funds raised from Catch the Ace proceeds will have a “broader” reach, Wigmore adds.

“Similar to our Take Your Pick car draw, it is likely that the majority of proceeds will go to supporting children with disabilities, but there are often a few small donations that come out of these proceeds as well.”

That assistance can include student scholarships “or addressing community needs,” said Wigmore.