Rotaryfest returns with new venue
Rotaryfest is offering drive-in and tune-in entertainment as Sault Ste. Marie’s summer festival returns after a year’s layoff due to COVID-19.
Organizers are turning the former Lowe’s parking lot on Northern Avenue into a concert and food venue with 15 bands and two ribbers in mid-July.
“It’s going to be fun and exciting and interesting and hopefully enjoyable,” said Carolyn Bunting O’Connor, events manager of Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie. “We’re just getting the feeling that the community is just ready for anything. They’re looking for fun and entertainment.”
The scaled-down event, July 15-17, comes minus traditional Rotaryfest events including the Community Day Parade, Stage 1 at Clergue Park and amusement rides north of Civic Centre. The annual car draw is being pushed back to the fall to coincide with, hopefully, the return of the Santa Claus parade. Tentative start dale for ticket sales is September. A 50/50 draw takes the car draw’s place this summer.
Talks about bringing back Rotaryfest this year started in January with the expectation an event centred on drive-in and drive-thru options “would likely be allowable,” said Bunting O’Connor.
An estimated maximum of 50 vehicles, entering off of Great Northern Road, can watch musical acts. Only every other parking space can be used to abide by public health guidelines. Admission is first-come, first-served. Bunting O’Connor expects most concert-goers will stay for two performances and leave. Audiences, staying in their vehicles, can listen to the acts on a FM frequency, and its coverage area, are to be announced.
Billy Bones BBQ and Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q can be accessed by entering the Metro shopping plaza on Northern Avenue. Food is served noon to 10 p.m. each day. Food must be consumed in vehicles or taken home. No picnic tables will be available.
Music performances and food sales will continue in the rain, but stop if there’s thunder and lightning.
Details are expected to be announced early next week for protocols for persons who are attending Rotaryfest on bicycles and scooters.
How many volunteers will be needed to help at Rotaryfest is still being calculated. Bunting O’Connor appeals for patience from Sault residents.
“Hopefully the public sees that we’re all learning here and that everybody just keeps calm,” she said. Anyone wanting to feast on ribs, pulled pork, baked beans and chicken is encouraged to come at off-hours to avoid anticipated lineups at meal times. Silver Bullet Bar-B-Q accepts cash, debit, credit card, Google and Apple Pay. Billy Bones BBQ’s payment options are not yet posted on the festival’s website. Cash only is accepted for pop and water purchases from a beverage tent staffed by The Summit.
Minimum jackpot for the 50/50 draw is $25,000. Tickets start at three for $5 and can be purchased at Rotaryfest’s website. Sales also start next week at Metro Market Mall, Metro Churchill Plaza, Pino’s Get Fresh Foods and Rome’s Your Independent Grocer. Ticket sellers will be in pods to encourage social distancing. Draw date is July 17 at 9:45 p.m. An early bird prize of $5,000 will be drawn July 10 at 7 p.m.
O’Connor is elated to have Rotaryfest back and to raise more cash for charities the service club helps such as THRIVE Child Development Centre and Easter Seals Ontario.
“I like going back to normal,” she said. “I know how to do normal.”
