Article content

A man is accused of drinking wine and causing a disturbance on a city bus in Elliot Lake last Thursday.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ruckus made on bus Back to video

Darryl Newton, 50, of Elliot Lake, was charged with theft under $5,000, causing a disturbance, assault with intent to resist arrest, fail to comply with probation order and being intoxicated in a public place.

His court date is April 6 in Elliot Lake.