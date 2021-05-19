Rymes heads North Bay cathedral

Brian Kelly
May 19, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Rev. Larry Rymes SUPPLIED
A Catholic priest who served at parishes in Sault Ste. Marie and Blind River is the new pastor of Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption in North Bay.

Rev. Larry Rymes begins his new role on Sept. 1. He succeeds Msgr. Dave Tramontini, who is retiring.

Rymes was born in North Bay and ordained in 1992. He did his seminarian internship at St. Joseph the Worker in the Sault. Rymes was also ordained a deacon at that parish. He later served at St. James the Greater in Blind River.

Rymes is currently pastor of Our Lady of Hope in Sudbury. The priest who will succeed Rymes at Our Lady of Hope is still to be named, a release says.

