Sad embrace

Sault Ste. Marie residents who died of drug overdoses are remembered Monday when a memorial wall is unveiled on the front lawn of the Civic Centre. The names of the dead are recognized in stars on the monument. Monday was International Overdose Awareness Day.View photo gallery at www.saultstar.com. BRIAN KELLY
