Sagamok First Nation resident charged

A Sagamok First Nation resident was allegedly in a vehicle that fled from police on Highway 69, north of Parry Sound, last Thursday.

The automobile was later stopped in Pointe au Baril, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Robin Kanasawe, 36, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts possession of a controlled substance, flight from peace officer, obstruct peace officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, driving while under suspension, careless driving and speeding.

Shauna Ashawasegai, 38, and Keisha Ashawasegai, 21, both of Sudbury, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and four counts possession of a controlled substance.

Shauna Ashawasegai was also charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs.

Court date for the accused is March 4 in Parry Sound.