Sault campground recognized
A Sault Ste. Marie campground earned a plaudit from a regional publication.
Sault Ste. Marie KOA Holiday was named best place for friendly lodging by Lake Superior magazine’s Best of the Lake survey, a release says.
The Fifth Line East business is on a 74-acre site.
