Sault College grads get Trent study option

A new articulation agreement offers graduates of four Saut College natural environment programs advanced standing towards an environmental and resource studies/science degree at Trent University.
Fish and wildlife conservation, forestry technician, natural environment technician and natural environment techinican graduates can earn the degree in two to three years at the post-secondary institution in Peterborough, Ont., a release says.
