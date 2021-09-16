Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Sault College graduate is new conservation authority manager

Brian Kelly
Sep 16, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Essar Hall at Sault College
Essar Hall at Sault College SunMedia

A Sault College graduate is the new stewardship and conservation lands manager of Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority.

Nathan Schoelier joined the authority in southwestern Ontario as a stewardship technician in 2018.

The Perth South Township resident was a land management technician with Upper Thames Conservation Authority from 2015 to 2017.

He graduated from Sault College’s fish and wildlife conservation technician program in 2016. Schoelier also completed Niagara College’s ecosystem restoration program in 2017.

  • with files from Postmedia Network

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers