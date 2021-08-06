Sault College will host two information sessions for Sault Ste. Marie residents interested in renting rooms or homes to students.

Participants will learn about student needs and how to promote their properties, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault College hosts landlord info sessions Back to video

The first session is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in M1030, located off of Northern Avenue at the main entrance. To attend virtually, register at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=nd1hnCk7bU-zsfIS3jwl2vAf2hmcFLlPp4_0sZqqy6dUODVYNVBZUlc3Q08yRjdWRVRMVlFMVk5QSi4u

An online only session follows Aug. 12 at noon. Register at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=nd1hnCk7bU-zsfIS3jwl2vAf2hmcFLlPp4_0sZqqy6dUODVYNVBZUlc3Q08yRjdWRVRMVlFMVk5QSi4u

Anyone who has a rental vacancy, and can’t attend either session, can email listing information to Krista.Gridzak@saultcollege.ca.

Call the residence office at 705-759-2554, ext. 2684 or the international office at ext. 2727 for general questions.

Algoma University still has room in its student residences on campus.

The post-secondary institution is working with Canada Homestay Network to offer international students accommodations with Sault Ste. Marie families.

Call 877-441-4443 or email blai@canadahomestaynetwork.ca or visit www.whyihost.ca