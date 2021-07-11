Sault College prof helps Canada Water Agency effort

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Jul 11, 2021
Essar Hall at Sault College
A Sault College professor will help City of Sault Ste. Marie’s efforts to land the Canada Water Agency.

Ryan Namespetra is the post-secondary institution’s natural environment co-ordinator.

Ryan’s work in the natural environment program areas makes him an exceptional addition to the task force offering subject matter expertise and a passion for sustainability and freshwater management,” said president Ron Common in a release.

Namespetra says the municipality’s drive “aligns with my passion for freshwater ecosystems.”

