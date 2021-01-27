Sault crash victim identified

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie man who died in a fatal snowmobile crash last weekend has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police.

Michael Tremblay, 40, died when his snowmobile collided with a pickup truck on Highway 556, near Ranger Lake, in Snow Township last Sunday afternoon.

An investigation under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service continues.