Article content

A partial roof replacement at a Wawa school will be done by a Sault Ste. Marie business.

Maverick & Sons Exteriors and Consulting Services was the lowest of four bids to do the work at St. Joseph French Immersion. Its price was $434,037.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault firm replaces school's roof Back to video

Three other bids were received ranging from $449,402 to $621,133.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board budgeted $450,000 to replace the 30 year-old roof.

Maverick & Sons is “well-known to us,” manager of plant services Steve Brown told trustees during an online meeting last Wednesday.

“They do lots of maintenance work for us,” he said. “We’re confident that that will be an easy, straightforward project.”