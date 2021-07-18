Sault man Brian McPhee missing

Brian Kelly
Jul 18, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Brian McPhee SUPPLIED
Brian McPhee SUPPLIED

A Sault Ste. Marie man is missing.

Brian McPhee, 69, was last seen Sunday at about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Second Line West.

He was in a 2017 Jeep Patriot, police say.

McPhee is an avid angler. He frequents the downtown boardwalk area and areas north and east of the city.

McPhee is described as six feet tall with a salt-and-pepper beard. McPhee wears glasses.

Police are concerned for McPhee’s well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers