Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie man is missing.

Brian McPhee, 69, was last seen Sunday at about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Second Line West.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault man Brian McPhee missing Back to video

He was in a 2017 Jeep Patriot, police say.

McPhee is an avid angler. He frequents the downtown boardwalk area and areas north and east of the city.

McPhee is described as six feet tall with a salt-and-pepper beard. McPhee wears glasses.

Police are concerned for McPhee’s well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.