Sault man charged in Parry Sound

Brian Kelly
A Sault Ste. Marie man was charged after being stopped at a RIDE check in Parry Sound early Friday.

Joseph Derosario, 45, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs, having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams and driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.

Court date for the accused is Sept. 16 in Parry Sound.

