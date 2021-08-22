Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle collision near Bruce Mines on Saturday.

Allan Macdonald, 71, was riding his ATV northbound on Carpenter Lake Road, about 50 kilometres north of the community, when his recreational vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a tree. Ontario Provincial Police responded in the early afternoon.

Sault man dies in ATV crash

Macdonald was pronounced dead at the scene, a release says.

A technical collision investigator is helping with an investigation.

Date for a post-mortem is to be set.