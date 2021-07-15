Sault man found with drugs: Police

Brian Kelly
Jul 15, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

A man wanted on a warrant was allegedly found with narcotics with a street value of nearly $3,000.

The male was spotted driving in the area of Cathcart Street and Carmen’s Way on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Suspected pink fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Shane Erdman, 31, was charged with two counts breach of recognizance and three counts possession of a controlled substance.

He was held for bail court.

