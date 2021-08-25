Sault man is missing

Brian Kelly
Aug 25, 2021
A Sault Ste. Marie man is missing after last being seen in Ottawa more than two weeks ago.

Richard Nanchin, 45, was last seen on Aug. 10, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says.

He is described as five-foot-11, about 180 pounds with light brown hair.

Anyone with information about Nanchin can call police at 705-949-6300.

