Sault museum offers students workshops

Brian Kelly
Jul 14, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste Marie Museum.
Art, design and curation basics for students are explored over five Saturdays at Sault Ste. Marie Museum.

Two-hour sessions start July 24 at 10 a.m., a release says.

Participants can pay $10 per session or $40 for all five. Register on the museum’s website.

