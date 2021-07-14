Sault museum offers students workshops
Art, design and curation basics for students are explored over five Saturdays at Sault Ste. Marie Museum.
Two-hour sessions start July 24 at 10 a.m., a release says.
Participants can pay $10 per session or $40 for all five. Register on the museum’s website.
