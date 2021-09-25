Sault native founded award-winning firm

A software development firm founded by a Sault Ste. Marie native recently earned large business of the year honours from London Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Dinsdale launched LBMX in 2001. The Lakeway Collegiate and Vocational School graduate is the company’s chief executive officer.

“LBMX is a shining example of the type of innovative technology companies that are putting London on the map,” said Kapil Lakhotia, chief executive officer of London Economic Development Corp. “Thanks to their unique software products, LBMX has been growing internationally and steadily building their team in London.”

Dinsdale’s business is based in the southwestern Ontario city and has offices in Australia, NewZealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. LBMX started operating in the Sault in early 2020. Ten software developers and quality assurance analysts are working remotely. An office location is expected “when we feel we can safely return,” said Dinsdale. Employees will be offered a hybrid work option.

LBMX’s executive vice-president Jim McMillan is also a Sault native. He begins working in the city on Oct. 1 after 30 months in New Zealand. Dinsdale expects five more employees will join LBMX’s team in the Sault in the next six to eight months. Computer programmers will make up most of those positions.

“We like the experience and skill set available to use in the Sault,” said Dinsdale in an email to The Sault Star. “We like the education facilities and the fact there is a tech community beginning to evolve.”

The company’s marketing coordinator, Lauren Nanne, is also from the Sault.

Dinsdale earned his honours math degree at University of Waterloo. He holds a master’s degree in marketing and finance from York University’s Schulich School of Business. Dinsdale, who left the Sault in 1975, is a former member of the 49th (Sault Ste. Marie) Field Regiment Pipes and Drums.

LBMX was recognized at an awards ceremony held last Wednesday.