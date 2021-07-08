Sault police back drug consumption site in city
A safe consumption site where drug users could be monitored by health-care workers is being endorsed by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.
A two-page harm reduction statement released by the police department on Thursday coincided with the same day’s release of a video by Willow Addiction Support Services explaining why the community should support such a service.
“What has always been done, traditional methods of simply arresting people, is not working,” police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told The Sault Star. “It’s not solving the issue, so new methods and new ideas and new theories need to be tested and implemented to try to find a fix to the crisis that we’re in.”
Ontario Association of Chiefs and Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police back decriminaliztion of drug possession and public health efforts to help users.
“Decriminalization alone will not solve the issue,” said Louttit. “There needs to be treatment. These people are obviously suffering from an illness and they need help and simply decriminalizing (drug possession) does not get them the help they need.”
Sault Ste. Marie residents would bring their narcotics to the proposed consumption site. Health care workers ensure clean supplies are available, prevent overdose deaths and offer supports to help users get help with their addiction, police say.
Louttit said “we haven’t got that far, yet” when asked how many people typically get assistance for their addiction when they go to a consumption site.
Public consultations offer Sault residents “the opportunity to express their concerns” about possible locations for a consumption site.
The five-minute video posted on YouTube by Willow Addictions Support Services features comments from Allison McFarlane, of Algoma Public Health, and Desiree Beck, executive director of WASS.
McFarlane calls consumption sites “a really good access point” for drug users who want help.
“It’s not just them going and using and leaving,” she said. “There’s lots of people they can talk to, they can make connections with.”
Beck encourages Sault residents to have “an open mind” about the sought site.
“I understand that a lot of this is overwhelming and it seems like we are counteracting fixing or helping to fix the problem,” said the former chair of the Sault Ste. Marie and Area Drug Strategy.
Beck suggested people learn about strategies of harm reduction sites.
WASS starting hosting public consultations on Zoom last Monday. Future dates are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Maximum attendance is 15 per session. Email wassconsultation@outlook.com. Mention date and time interested.
