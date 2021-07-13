Sault resident charged when truck hits ditch in Kars Township

Brian Kelly
A Sault Ste. Marie resident was charged after a pickup truck towing a trailer ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened last Friday on Mission Road in Kars Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Carmine Richichi, 65, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 9 in Sault Ste. Marie.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

