Sault residents hunger for Lunches for Learning help

Demand for a program that offers students food for nutritious lunches is so strong St. Vincent Place is capping public participation and reducing how much food can be shared during the new school year.

Lunches for Learning had requests from more than 100 families for assistance for 2021-2022. The first-come, first-serve intake started Wednesday morning. By Thursday, marketing and fundraising coordinator Sara McCleary had to close the program to any additional participants. Lunches for Learning will help 100 families.

Families helped have nearly tripled from an average of 35 in the program’s first year. McCleary told The Sault Star on Wednesday she would accept a maximum of 50 families. On Thursday, after a steady stream of messages requesting help, she opted to double the number, but cut assistance from weekly to biweekly.

“Financially we can’t afford to be giving out so much to everybody every week like last year,” said McCleary. “It’s better to provide some help, than no help, is the way I’m looking at it.”

Buying items such as fresh fruit, bread, cheese strings, juice boxes runs about $1,400 a month. Donors who’ve committed to helping Lunches for Learning with monthly contributions cover about $1,000 of that expense. The rest of the cash comes from other donations made to St. Vincent Place, including the annual Coldest Night of the Year walk.

McCleary could offer packages weekly again if she had more ongoing donor support.

“We know that we can count on that money every month,” she said.

Monthly donations can be made online at www.vincentplacessm.ca/lunches-for-learning. Since Wednesday, one donor has agreed to give $100 monthly, while another made a one-time contribution of $100.