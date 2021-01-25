Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie resident is dead following a collision between a snowmobile and pickup truck northeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The collision happened late Sunday afternoon on Highway 556, near Ranger Lake, in Snow Township, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault snowmobiler dies in crash Back to video

Thes snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the schedule. Name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The snowmobiler was travelling alone and heading eastbound on Highway 556. The truck was westbound, said Const. Phil Young in an email. The crash happened on a slight hill and curve on Highway 556.

Two people were in the truck.They were not hurt.

A police investigation continues.

Philip Nowiski, 55, died in an all-terrain vehicle collision about 10 kilometres west of Elliot Lake on Christmas Eve.