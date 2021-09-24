Sault Ste. Marie Museum hosts fall market

Article content

Fifteen vendors are featured at an upcoming fall market.

The Oct. 2 event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the rear of Sault Ste. Marie Museum, a release says.

Books, art, maple syrup, chocolate and vintage fashions are among the items featured.

The museum is partnering with Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Association for the event that’s part of Heritage Culture Days.