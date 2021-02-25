Sault students meet Willie O'Ree

Article content

The NHL’s first Black hockey player had a lesson to teach students at a class at H.M. Robbins Public School.

Jeff Christiansen’s Grade 4/5 class met Willie O’Ree during an online session on Feb. 1.

O’Ree, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 in the builder category, played 45 games with the Boston Bruins during the 1957-1958 and 1960-1961 seasons.

Natasha Court, principal at H.M. Robbins, described the virtual meeting as “a great way to introduce Black History Month.”

Christiansen has participated in Classroom Champions, a charity that connects Olympians, Paralympians, student athletes and professional athletes, with elementary students for four years.

Students Tianna Lacroix, Ava Neal and Denver Perreault joined Christiansen last Tuesday evening during an online meeting of Algoma District School Board trustees.

Trustee Sheryl Evans-Price told the students it’s “really important” they keep learning about Black history and Black Lives Matter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also appeared during the O’Ree session that was hosted by sportscaster Ron MacLean.