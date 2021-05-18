Sault teen found

Brian Kelly
May 18, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kayden Nocioli SUPPLIED
Update: Sault Ste. Marie Police Service reports Tuesday morning tht Nocioli was found and is no longer considered missing.

A Sault Ste. Marie teenager is missing.

Kayden Nocioli, 16, was last in contact with someone around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, police say.

Nocioli is described as five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Nocioli can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.

