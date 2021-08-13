Sault teen Jevon Rocchetta is missing

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie teenager is missing.

Jevon Rocchetta, 15, was last seen Aug. 3, police say.

He is described as five-foot-10, about 180 pounds with black bushy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Rocchetta can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300.