Sault will mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Brian Kelly
Aug 24, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Bekki McGowan (left) of Wilsonville and Ashley McCluskey of Walsingham of Resilient Women's Recovery walk through an art installation representing the number of accidental overdose deaths in Ontario during a four-month period in 2018. The installation was part of an International Overdose Awareness Day in Haldimand-Norfolk, held in Quance Park in Delhi on Saturday. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor
Clergue Park hosts International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a release says.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos of persons they know who’ve died of overdoses to add to a memorial display. Laminating materials will be available. Electronic copies of photos can be emailed to ssmdrugstrategy@gmail.com. Other options will be available if no photos are available to honour someone.

Naloxone training will be offered on site.

