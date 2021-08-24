Sault will mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Article content

Clergue Park hosts International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a release says.

Participants are encouraged to bring photos of persons they know who’ve died of overdoses to add to a memorial display. Laminating materials will be available. Electronic copies of photos can be emailed to ssmdrugstrategy@gmail.com. Other options will be available if no photos are available to honour someone.

Naloxone training will be offered on site.