Schlehuber is new Kewadin GM

Brian Kelly
Aug 14, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Getty Images File Photo
Getty Images File Photo

Dana Schlehuber is the new general manager of Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The native of Brimley, Mich., has worked at the casino since 2007, a release says. The Central Michigan University accounting graduate was most recently comptroller at Kewadin. Schlehuber has served on Kewadin’s executive team for seven years.

She is a member of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

